Jury recommends Victor Godinez be sentenced to death in slaying of state trooper

After over 12 hours of deliberation, a Hidalgo County jury recommended Victor Godinez receive the death penalty for the 2019 slaying of a state trooper.

The jury handed down the sentence shortly after midnight on Wednesday, Jan. 31.

State District Judge Letty Lopez will sentence Godinez to death Wednesday at 2 p.m., according to lead prosecutor Joseph Orendain.

Godinez was found guilty last week of causing the death of Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Moises Sanchez, who died four months after Godinez shot him in April 2019.

Sanchez died while recovering from his injuries in Houston.

Godinez was also found guilty of two counts of attempted capital murder of a peace officer. The jury recommended Godinez be sentenced to life in prison on those charges.

State District Judge Letty Lopez will sentence Godinez to death Wednesday at 2 p.m.