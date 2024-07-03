Juvenile suspect linked to bomb threats made across several states, including Mission CISD

Several law enforcement agencies arrested a juvenile suspect in the Dallas-Fort Worth area in connection to for several bomb threats and SWAT hoaxes made across several states.

Mission Consolidated Independent School District was linked to one of the school bomb threats the juvenile made; the teen's identity has not been released.

According to a news release from the Collin County Sheriff's Office in McKinney, the investigation began in May when the suspect initiated a swatting incident at a residence in St. Paul.

The news release said through diligent efforts and the execution of numerous search warrants, the juvenile was identified with charges pending.

The suspect has been linked to bomb threats at Brookshire’s grocery stores, schools in the Tyler area, Cypress-Fairbanks ISD and Mission CISD, according to the news release.

The investigation revealed the suspect's activities spanned across Texas, Arkansas, Louisianan, West Virginia, North Carolina, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Oregon, Tennessee and Wisconsin. To date, investigators have identified over 100 locations targeted by these hoaxes, according to the news release.