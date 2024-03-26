Keep McAllen Beautiful hosts event to help clean up the city

It's that time of year again, Spring is here, and it's time to clean up but not just your closets and garages, but our cities.

Keep McAllen Beautiful is hosting the Great American Clean Up and Don't Mess With Texas Trash Off.

Event Chair Normalynda Zepeda gives more details to Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza and also how the community can get involved.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, April 13 at the McAllen Municipal park on Bicentennial Boulevard.

For more information or to register, click here.