KRGV-TV announces programming changes to digital channels

The new year kicked off with some changes to KRGV’s channel line up.

KRGV’s 5.2 Channel is now “Somos el Valle.”

KRGV’s 5.3 Channel “5 Now” offers real time updates to weather conditions 24 hours per day.

On Channel 5.2 there will be no changes to our Spanish language Noticias RGV newscasts.

The newscasts air weekdays with the Valley’s only two-hour morning news at 7 a.m., plus an hour newscast at noon. Evening newscasts air at 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.

"Somos el Valle" also includes game shows such as Family Feud, court shows and crime dramas.