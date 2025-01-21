KRGV-TV signal being affected by maintenance work on signal tower
Maintenance work on KRGV-TV’s signal tower is causing issues for viewers using antennas to watch the channel.
On Thursday, Jan. 16, KRGV-TV transitioned to a low power antenna in order to begin the process of installing a new, full power, antenna.
The low power antenna currently in use covers a smaller area, meaning that some antenna viewers will not be able to receive the KRGV-TV signal.
Depending on weather conditions, the new, full power, antenna could be activated by Monday, Jan. 27, 2025.
In the meantime, viewers can watch our newscasts online at https://www.krgv.com/pages/live-stream.
We thank our viewers for their patience during this transition.
