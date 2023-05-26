KRGVCares Tornado Relief Fund reaches $30K, donation period ends tonight
The KRGVCares Tornado Relief Fund hit another milestone Friday after receiving more than $30,000 in donations.
Viewers have until 7 p.m. Friday to donate. All funds will go toward Point Isabel ISD who will distribute the funds to families affected by the deadly tornado that struck the community of Laguna Heights on May 13.
CLICK HERE TO DONATE TO THE KRGVCARES TORNADO RELIEF FUND
As of Friday, May 26, viewers have donated $30,645.29.
