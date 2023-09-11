x

La Entrevista: Academia de boxeo en Edinburg ofrece clases para adultos y niños

1 hour 44 minutes 31 seconds ago Monday, September 11 2023 Sep 11, 2023 September 11, 2023 3:25 PM September 11, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Nicolas Quintero

Elisa Mora, representante de Semper Fit Boxing Gym, visita los estudios de Noticias RGV para hablar sobre las clases que ofrecen para adultos y niños. 

Mora también informará sobre los beneficios a la salud que produce el boxeo como ejercicio. 

Para contactarse con la escuela de boxeo puede llamar al 956-929-9268.

Puede visitar la compañía en la siguiente dirección: 5614 S Veterans Blvd, Edinburg, TX 78542.

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days