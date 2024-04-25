La Entrevista: Álamo celebra su centenario con un festival
El 27 de abril, la ciudad Álamo cumplirá su centenario y van a celebrar con un festival abierto al público totalmente gratuito.
Lya Yllades, portavoz de la ciudad, y Nina Chávez, visitan Noticias RGV para extender la invitación a la comunidad.
Info: @cityofalamo
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
More News
News Video
-
Heart of the Valley: H-E-B dietitian discusses diabetes management
-
San Benito CISD creates sensory room for students with special needs
-
Heart of the Valley: Valley woman discusses how she improved her health...
-
Valley law enforcement agencies holding job fairs
-
Edinburg police launch Dog Walker Watch Program