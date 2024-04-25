x

La Entrevista: Álamo celebra su centenario con un festival

By: Juan Camilo Barragan

El 27 de abril, la ciudad Álamo cumplirá su centenario y van a celebrar con un festival abierto al público totalmente gratuito.

Lya Yllades, portavoz de la ciudad, y Nina Chávez, visitan Noticias RGV para extender la invitación a la comunidad. 

Info: @cityofalamo

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

