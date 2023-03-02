x

La Entrevista: South Texas College anuncia nuevo programa de cosmetologia

11 hours 30 minutes 14 seconds ago Thursday, March 02 2023 Mar 2, 2023 March 02, 2023 11:51 AM March 02, 2023 in Noticias RGV
By: Esmeralda Medellin

En La Entrevista de hoy, nos visita Carla Balleza, la Directora del Departamento de Cosmetología en STC, y nos habla sobre el nuevo programa de cosmetología y cuál es el proceso de aplicacion.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days