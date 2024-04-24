La Grulla commissioners to call for special mayoral election
La Grulla is officially starting the search for a new mayor.
The city will be holding a special city commission meeting on Wednesday, April 24, with their only two members to call for a special election.
The new mayor would only serve until the previous mayor's term was set to end in May 2025.
The former mayor, who is a principal with La Joya Independent School District, resigned following a new policy from the school district that bans administrators from holding public office.
READ MORE: La Grulla mayor resigns following proposed La Joya ISD policy
