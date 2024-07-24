La Joya ISD hosting job fairs to fill vacant positions

La Joya Independent School District is looking to fill dozens of positions for the upcoming school year.

The district is hosting two job fairs on Wednesday and Thursday in the hopes of attracting new employees. The job fairs will be taking place inside the Transportation Complex One building starting at 4 p.m.

District leaders say they have vacant positions to fill every summer due to people retiring or leaving for other opportunities.

The district has around 40 positions to fill, and they hope this job fair will fill those positions.

Wednesday's job fair will look to fill empty positions for the district's support roles.

"It's for paraprofessionals and auxiliary staff, so bus drivers, custodian positions, secretary positions. Come out and apply tonight from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m." La Joya ISD Chief of Human Capital and Talent Development Jaime Miller said.

The job fair on Thursday will be geared towards hiring teachers. District leaders hope to meet candidates ready to make a difference in a student's life.

There will be opportunities for on-site interviews.

