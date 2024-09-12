La Joya ISD launching advisory committees for superintendent

La Joya ISD is currently in its first full school year of the state appointed board of managers leading the district.

Maria Garza is a La Joya ISD parent and says with all that has happened, she wants to see the district go in the right direction.

“I'd like to have more of that trust that everything is okay,” Garza said.

To help build that trust, the district announced they’re launching advisory committees for Superintendent Marcey Sorensen.

As part of those committees, groups of students, parents, and staff will repeatedly meet with the superintendent to voice what they want her to prioritize

“I wanna hear from them. Not just what's happening now, but what they want for the future,” Sorensen said.

The feedback from the groups will also help form a strategic plan Sorensen is working on to shape the next few years in the district.

“Their voice in advising me is very important to this strategic plan,” Sorensen said.

The committee members can also share the concerns of residents. Parents and guardians can apply to be on the committee starting next week.

“We're gonna go through a process where people apply to the committees and where campuses are involved, “Sorensen said. “We're gonna meet every six weeks."

The strategic plan formed by these committees will be put in place next school year.

Watch the video above for the full story.