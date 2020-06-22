La Joya ISD Offers ‘Parent Police Academy’ Courses

LA JOYA – La Joya Independent School District launched a new “parent police academy" this week.

The program does not give parents the authority to carry weapons.

Instead, it's an education and information boot camp for parents to understand laws their children are expected to stick to and what school district officers are trained on.

Last week, initial orientation meetings were held.

Watch the video above for more information or visit the district’s webpage.