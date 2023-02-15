La Joya ISD reconsidering closing two elementary schools

The La Joya Independent School District may not close down two of its campuses as previously discussed, school board members said Wednesday.

At a school board meeting, trustees discussed the possibility of keeping Leo James Leo Elementary School near Palmview and Rosendo Benavides Elementary School in Sullivan City open.

“I will work, and the board here will work to bring this back and make sure that we work together to keep these schools open,” La Joys school board President Alejandro Cantu said during the meeting.

The district announced earlier this month plans to close down the campuses at the end of the school year due to low enrollment numbers.

After protests from parents, students and the local teacher’s union, La Joya school board trustees announced they would vote on going through with the closures during their next school board meeting scheduled for Wednesday, March 8.