La Joya ISD superintendent seeks to rebuild community trust

La Joya Independent School District is part of the first group of Rio Grande Valley school districts which started school this week.

It's been six months since the Texas Education Agency took over the district to improve leadership. This came after several allegations of corruption from district leaders.

Now, the state-appointed superintendent is looking to build back the community's trust.

"I think that people can count on the fact that I'm going to tell them the truth. It may not always be pretty, but I'm going to tell you the truth," La Joya ISD Superintendent Dr. Marcey Sorensen said.

That's exactly what the community has asked of Sorensen and her new board.

Sorensen said in the short time she's been here, it's been all about restoring trust and moving the district in a new direction.

"We have five priorities that we're really leaning into this school year. We're talking about lifting up customer service. We heard a lot last year about how we have to treat our customers better, and who are our customers, the students, our families and our employees," Sorensen said.

Those priorities include being honest and transparent, working with school leadership and improving academics.

By the end of the first six weeks of school, Sorensen says the district will have a new communications plan.

The district also wants to improve their finances.

In June, they passed a budget deficit of more than $10 million, but they hope it won't be the case next year.

In a few weeks, they will unveil how schools will be safer thanks to a safety grant they received.

The community will also be kept in the loop about their budget plans.