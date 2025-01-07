La Joya police search for driver involved in single-vehicle rollover crash
The La Joya Police Department is searching for the driver of a truck involved in a single-vehicle rollover accident.
La Joya police Lt. Manny Casas said they received calls about the accident at around 12:30 p.m. The accident occurred on I-2 West, right before FM 2221.
Casas said they believe the driver is a thin male around his 30s, long hair and has a face tattoo.
He said police found blood in the truck and are asking for the public's help in locating the man to make sure he is OK.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact La Joya police at 956-585-4855.
