La Villa man killed in overnight crash, DPS seeking driver accused of fleeing the scene

Photo credit: Texas Department of Public Safety

A La Villa man died Saturday following a fatal crash north of Elsa, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash occurred on FM 1925 at around 12:38 a.m. when a blue pickup truck traveling southbound on Mile 4 W failed to yield the right of way and collided with a Chevrolet Silverado traveling westbound on FM 1925, according to a news release.

The truck fled the scene, and the Chevrolet Silverado became disabled on the eastbound lanes of FM 1925, according to the news release.

“A few minutes later, a 2006 Harley Davidson was traveling eastbound on FM 1925, approaching the scene, and collided with the Chevrolet,” the news release stated.

The motorcycle driver, identified in the release as 68-year-old Gustavo Vasques Cervantes, was transported to DHR Health, where he succumbed to his injuries.

DPS troopers are investigating the crash and are seeking any information on the whereabouts of the driver of the blue pickup truck that has damage to its front, the release stated.

Those with any information are urged to contact DPS at 965-565-7600.