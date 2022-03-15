Landowner, human rights organizations weigh in on Operation Lone Star expansion

After Gov. Greg Abbott announced last week he would expand Operation Lone Star into more South Texas counties, people are both criticizing and praising the move.

The governor announced state troopers will start arresting trespassers on ranches north of Hidalgo County.

Susan Kibbe, the executive director of the South Texans’ Property Rights Association, has been representing landowners across the wide expanse of ranchlands in South Texas for more than 15 years.

"The vast majority of those landowners fully support the governor's efforts," Kibbe said.

Eduardo Canales, the director of the South Texas Human Rights Center, has been identifying the human remains of migrants throughout the ranchlands for nearly 10 years. Many immigrants die from dehydration trying to avoid immigration officials. Now, he fears, it could get even deadlier.

“The governor wants to get re-elected off the backs of immigrants,” Canales said.

In an interview last week, Brooks County Judge Eric Ramos echoed those sentiments.

“In my opinion, his priorities are the result of a desire to be governor for another four years,” Ramos said.

Kibbe sees the issue differently.

"When people barge through your yard and tear down your fences, destroy watering places, you are concerned about your safety and welfare because people that you don't know are trespassing and coming through your property,” Kibbe said. “Just think of how it would affect you in your own domain."

Ramos says he expects Texas DPS to start arresting people for entering private property within the next two months.