x

Lane closure in effect in McAllen following diesel spill

Lane closure in effect in McAllen following diesel spill
4 hours 6 minutes 39 seconds ago Friday, August 16 2024 Aug 16, 2024 August 16, 2024 2:37 PM August 16, 2024 in News - Local
KRGV photo

Traffic delays are expected in the city of McAllen on Ware Road and Military Highway following a diesel spill, according to a news release from the city. 

The spill happened Friday at around 1 p.m.

The westbound lanes of Military Highway are closed in the area after a semi-tractor trailer ruptured, spilling approximately 100 gallons of diesel fuel on the roadway, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office stated in a news release.

Multiple agencies are at the scene attempting to clear the roadway. 

The city of McAllen said the lanes are closed until further notice.

Channel 5 News has a crew at the scene. Check back for updates. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days