Lane closure in effect in McAllen following diesel spill
Traffic delays are expected in the city of McAllen on Ware Road and Military Highway following a diesel spill, according to a news release from the city.
The spill happened Friday at around 1 p.m.
The westbound lanes of Military Highway are closed in the area after a semi-tractor trailer ruptured, spilling approximately 100 gallons of diesel fuel on the roadway, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office stated in a news release.
Multiple agencies are at the scene attempting to clear the roadway.
The city of McAllen said the lanes are closed until further notice.
Channel 5 News has a crew at the scene. Check back for updates.
