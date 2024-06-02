Lane closures underway in Brownsville for TxDOT evacuation exercise

The Texas Department of Transportation is implementing various lane closures along the I-69C in Brownsville to perform a mock evacuation exercise, according to department spokesman Ray Pedraza.

The lane closures are along the north and southbound lanes of the I-69C from FM 803 to U.S. Business 77 from Sunday, June 2 between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The northbound I-69E access ramp north of State Highway 100 will also temporarily close.

“The closures are necessary to allow TxDOT crews to perform a mock contraflow evacuation exercise for hurricane preparedness,” a news release states. “In an actual mass evacuation contraflow event, all lanes of I-69E/I-2 & I-69C/US 281 would be transformed in one direction to evacuate south Texas residents inland and away from an approaching hurricane.”

Watch the video above as TxDOT spokesman Ray Pedraza explains more about the mock contraflow evacuation exercise.