Lane reductions underway on State Highway 4 in Brownsville

1 day 5 hours 9 minutes ago Thursday, September 19 2024 Sep 19, 2024 September 19, 2024 9:31 PM September 19, 2024 in News - Local

Drivers growing through State Highway 4 can expect delays.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, crews are working on a road improvement project from I-69E to State Highway 48.

Due to that work, State Highway 4 in both directions will be reduced to one lane.

“This is a much-needed project,” TxDOT spokesman Ray Pedraza said. “Replacing the asphalt pavement with concrete will greatly enhance the quality and the lifetime of the pavements. It will enhance mobility connectivity for a roadway that accommodates a high volume of freight traffic."

The project is expected to be completed by late 2025 or early 2026. The lane reductions will be in effect until then.

