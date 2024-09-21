Lane reductions underway on State Highway 4 in Brownsville
Drivers growing through State Highway 4 can expect delays.
According to the Texas Department of Transportation, crews are working on a road improvement project from I-69E to State Highway 48.
Due to that work, State Highway 4 in both directions will be reduced to one lane.
“This is a much-needed project,” TxDOT spokesman Ray Pedraza said. “Replacing the asphalt pavement with concrete will greatly enhance the quality and the lifetime of the pavements. It will enhance mobility connectivity for a roadway that accommodates a high volume of freight traffic."
The project is expected to be completed by late 2025 or early 2026. The lane reductions will be in effect until then.
