Lawsuit filed against Palmview grooming salon

A lawsuit was filed Friday against the owner of a Valley dog grooming business after a woman said her 4-month-old corgi puppy died in April following a visit to the Doggie Experts Salon in Palmview.

The lawsuit says that when the corgi, Hunter, returned from his grooming session he could barely walk and was throwing up blood.

Hunter's veterinarian indicated it appeared Hunter was drugged and strangled, according to the lawsuit.

When Channel 5 News reached out to Doggie Experts Salon, we were referred to their attorney, Rick Salinas.

In a phone conversation. Salinas said the dog left his client's place "alive" and that he doesn’t know how the plaintiff is going to prove the case.

Hunter's owners are seeking damages of up to $250,000