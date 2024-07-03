Lawsuit in deadly South Padre Island Causeway accident expanded to include bars that served alleged drunk driver

The Law Offices of J. Michael Moore has amended a petition in the wrongful death lawsuit in regard to the deadly accident that killed 20-year-old Mariah Desiree Enriquez on June 2, according to a news release.

Enriquez died on June 2 after a vehicle driving the wrong way on the Queen Isabella Causeway crashed into her. Hugo Lara, 48, was arrested on an intoxication manslaughter charge in connection with the deadly crash.

The news release says the lawsuit will now include Bar Louie - South Padre Island and Tequila Sunset Bar and Grill. The lawsuit alleges their role in over-serving alcohol to Lara prior to the crash.

"Mariah Enriquez was celebrating a cherished moment in her life - her recent graduation. Her bright future was tragically cut short by the apparent greed and negligence of these establishments. We believe their reckless over-service of alcohol directly caused this horrible and entirely preventable accident. It’s a crime to overserve an intoxicated person," Moore said in the news release.

Some key points in the amended petition include:

- Bar Louie allegedly served Lara alcohol from approximately 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on June 1, despite clear signs of intoxication.

- Tequila Sunset criminally continued to serve Lara from about 9:30 p.m. on June 1 until approximately 12:30 a.m. on June 2.

- Neither establishment made any apparent effort to prevent Lara from driving while intoxicated.

The lawsuit seeks damages for wrongful death, survival claims, and exemplary damages. A jury trial has been demanded.