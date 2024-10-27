Lipan Apache Tribe of Texas holds annual powwow in Alton

The Lipan Apache Tribe of Texas held their latest powwow in Alton on Saturday.

For more than 50 years, the tribe has opened their doors to educate Rio Grande Valley residents about their customs, dances, and traditions.

Tribe elders came together on Saturday at the Alton Recreation Center for its 54th annual fall powwow celebration.

The vice chairman of the tribe says the powwow is important to the native community because their self-expression was limited in the past.

“The powwow is just a social gathering, and until 1967, it was illegal to have powwows in the United States,” Lipan Apache Tribe of Texas Vice Chairman Robert Soto said. “If natives had powwows, they could go in and arrest them.”

Saturday’s dance and celebration honored their ancestors. Prayers were also conducted as part of the ceremony.