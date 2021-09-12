List: School districts delay classes due to Tropical Storm Nicholas

Brownsville ISD

The Brownsville Independent School District will delay the start of classes on Monday, Sept. 13, due to Tropical Storm Nicholas.

Brownsville ISD Superintendent Dr. Rene Gutierrez has approved the following times for the start of instruction on Monday:

• Elementary Schools will begin at 8:45 a.m.

• Middle Schools will begin at 8:25 a.m.

• High Schools will begin at 9:30 a.m.

School officials say transportation routes will also be delayed, adding that the pick-up time for students will be one hour from their regular scheduled time.

Staff will report as scheduled.

As of Sunday evening, all after school programs will continue as scheduled.

Brownsville ISD advises parents to visit www.bisd.us or the district's social media pages for updates.

Hidalgo ISD

Hidalgo ISD will delay classes on Monday, Sept. 13, due to Tropical Storm Nicholas, according to the district's website.

Classes will begin at the following times: