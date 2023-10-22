LIST: Weekend events across the Valley

There are several fun events happening across the Rio Grande Valley this weekend.

Channel 5 News has a list of the events below:

CAMERON COUNTY

Brownsville

WHAT: Dean Porter Park Pumpkin Patch and Scarecrow Trail 2023

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 21 through Friday, Nov. 3.

WHERE: Dean Porter Park

TIME: Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 8 p.m.

Admission is free.

HIDALGO COUNTY

Edinburg

WHAT: Down Syndrome Awareness Walk

WHERE: Edinburg Municipal Park

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 21.

TIME: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Mission

WHAT: Barktober Fest

WHERE: 5x5 Brewing Co., located at 801 Bryan Rd. Suite 174

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 21.

TIME: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

San Juan

WHAT: Migrant Welcoming Festival

WHERE: Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle, located at 400 Virgen de San Juan Blvd

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 21.

TIME: Two-day event that starts at noon