Live updates: President Donald Trump to visit the Rio Grande Valley

President Donald Trump is set to visit the Rio Grande Valley on Tuesday, Jan. 12. Follow our live updates for the latest information.

Jan 11:

-Hours before the president is set to arrive, McAllen police and crews are working to set up barriers.

-Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez is asking visitors to remember to wear face coverings ahead of the president's visit to the Rio Grande Valley.

Jan. 10:

-Both airports in Harlingen and McAllen are reserved for Trump's arrival on Tuesday. The flight restrictions in Harlingen start at 12:30. In McAllen, they start at 1 p.m. The final restrictions in place for the president's departure start at 3:15 in McAllen. This means any unrelated flights are prohibited during these times, including drones.

Jan. 9:

-President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit the Rio Grande Valley on Tuesday and is expected to visit the border wall. Congressman Henry Cuellar confirmed Trump’s plan to visit and said the president will likely meet with border officials - like he has in the past. Trump is expected to travel to Alamo, according to The Associated Press.