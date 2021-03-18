Living in a Pandemic: Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra opens up about battle with COVID-19

COVID-19 has no bounds, touching down across the entire world and taking even some of the healthiest people to the brink of death.

Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra is among them.

“It's probably one of the worst experiences of my life,” Guerra said. “Eight days. Eight days in a COVID unit.”

The physical battle is only part of why this virus is so difficult to overcome. Being isolated from everyone you love and care about put Sheriff Guerra through a mental test he almost didn’t pass. And although he survived and is now fully vaccinated, he still deals with the effects.

“It's going to take a while to get my lung capacity back to where it once was or maybe not even fully back to where I had it,” Guerra said.

It’s personal experience and continued struggles that have led him to decide—even after Abbott’s announcement on ending COVID-19 mandates—that his inmates and jailers will continue to mask up to ensure they have little to no cases spread at the detention center.

His message to everyone with light at the end of the tunnel: Don’t let your guard down.