Living in a Pandemic: Valley nurse remembers long battle with COVID-19

It's been four months since Channel 5 News interviewed Melanie Carmichael, or Ms. Melanie as she's affectionately known, the ICU nurse who had to be put on life support because she contracted COVID-19.

Carmichael remembers vividly how difficult it was even just to take a few steps.

"I would hit a wall. I would get to where I just couldn't go any further,” Carmichael said.

And the pain she felt for her kids.

“They were probably already mourning, thinking I'm going to be gone,” Carmichael said.

And that wasn't even the hardest part.

“l had COVID, pneumonia, I don't know how many times I had pneumonia, and then I had a heart attack,” said Carmichael, who was intubated at the time of her heart attack.

Carmichael said what kept her going was the thought of her family—and the hope to one day see her dogs, Panda, Casey and Rocky and visit the beach.

She's still on oxygen, and has to go to rehab twice a week, but she's just happy to be alive.

"A lot of people, just don't make it, and…people don't understand, and everybody doesn't get together and share their stories,” Carmichael said.