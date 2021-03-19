Valley nurse reunites with coworkers who helped her during battle with COVID-19

When we first met Melanie Carmichael - back in November, she was just beginning her journey in rehab at Mission Regional Medical Center.

“When I got sick, when I got in the hospital, I knew that you could die from COVID for sure and I was thinking…this is not something people get over,” Carmichael said.

Ms. Melanie, an ICU Nurse at Harlingen Medical Center, was in the trenches, helping patients battle COVID-19.

“I had a vision of myself in a body bag in the back of one of those freezer trucks because I’d seen it on the news,” Carmichael said.

But the team at Harlingen Medical Center didn’t let that vision become reality. Carmichael had a virtual reunion on Thursday with the crew who helped save her life.

