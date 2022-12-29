Local fireworks stands see drop in sales

New Year's Day is ton Sunday, and people are getting ready to pop the near year off with fireworks.

But firework vendors say sales are way down compared to last year.

"We see people trickle in maybe one like very two hours, and people are not taking a lot of stuff anymore," fireworks stand owner Lupe Gonzalez said.

Gonzales said he's been open since Dec. 18, and that around this time his profit should be around $45,000, but he is nowhere near that. He said he blames inflation due to the rising cost of fireworks.

Fire officials are recommending any fireworks purchased are bought in the states and not across the border.

"It's always best if you are going to pop fireworks in the county and the areas that you can is to get fireworks that are from here in the U.S. due to them being regulated." Pharr Fire Department investigator Ruben Vera, said.