Local Refuge Affected by Shutdown May Close Due to Lack of Staff

LOS FRESNOS – A Rio Grande Valley wildlife refuge impacted by the government shutdown says it could soon close down if the trash keeps piling up.

The manager at Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge says just a handful of staff are currently working.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS is told their main focus is safety.

Visitors are still allowed in and are expected to leave payment when they visit.

