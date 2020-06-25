Long lines at coronavirus test locations force staff to turn people away

Faced with overwhelming demand for coronavirus tests, staff at testing locations in Hidalgo County are turning people away.

At a location west of Alton, coronavirus testing was scheduled to start at 9 a.m. and end at 5 p.m. The line, though, was cut off at 3 p.m. A location in Pharr also experienced long lines.

A spokesman for the state said supplies and lab capacity aren't the problem. Staff, though, can only test a certain number of people within a regular work day. As a result, they're sometimes forced to turn people away.

Watch the video above for more information.

Correction: This story incorrectly identified Janie Melendez. The video accompanying the story has been updated to correct the mistake.