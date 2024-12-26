Loop 499 in Harlingen closed due to rollover crash

The Texas Department of Transportation is assisting the Harlingen Police Department with traffic control after a vehicle rolled over on Loop 499.

According to TxDOT spokesperson Ray Pedraza, Loop 499 is closed from Haine Drive to 23rd Street in both directions.

Pedraza said emergency responders are clearing the scene and AEP is responding to a downed power line.

It is unclear when Loop 499 will reopen.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.