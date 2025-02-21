Los Fresnos bakery owners issued bond following HSI special agent testimony
A Homeland Security Investigations special agent took the stand during a hearing against the owners of Abby's Bakery in Los Fresnos.
Leonardo Baez and Nora Alicia Avila-Guel are accused of harboring undocumented migrants at their bakery.
RELATED STORY: Records: Los Fresnos bakery owners arrested after 8 undocumented migrants found in their bakery
A Homeland Security Investigations special agent took the stand during court. He said they received a tip that Abby's Bakery was employing and harboring undocumented migrants.
He said when agents arrived at the bakery, they found a "small narrow room, with six beds up against the wall, with two bathrooms."
The agent said one of the migrants admitted they were being paid $8 an hour.
According to the special agent, out of the eight migrants that were apprehended, two were undocumented and six had visas, but were not given permission to work. Those visas were revoked, and they were deported to Mexico.
Baez and Avila-Guel were each issued a $100,000 bond. They are not allowed to leave the Rio Grande Valley as part of their bond requirements. They can also reopen their bakery as long as they do so legally.
