Los Fresnos CISD investigating 'possible threatening statement' against district

A student at Los Fresnos Consolidated Independent School District is being investigated after allegedly making threats against the district.

"The safety of our students and staff remains a top priority in Los Fresnos CISD, and we are committed to ensuring parents are informed of safety and security concerns," Los Fresnos CISD Superintendent Gonzalo Salazar said in a news release.

The news release said a student was overheard making a "possible threatening statement" against the district at a local restaurant on Thursday. The individual who overheard the statement contacted police and an investigation was conducted.

According to the release, as of Friday, the accused student remains off school property.

"Threats made against the school district, even made in a joking manner, may result in arrest, police custody and possible conviction," Salazar said in the news release.

The news release said in recent days, the district has mobilized around incidents of students making statements or "joking" about school violence.

Salazar said every statement is taken seriously and is investigated by administration and law enforcement.

"Whether statements are made on or off campus, safety protocols are put into place every time a report is made," Salazar said. "We urge you to speak to your children about the serious consequences that will result from joking, posting or making comments that could be construed as threats of violence or use of weapons related to district students or employees or about matters of school safety."

The identity of the student has not been released, and it is unclear if they are facing any charges.