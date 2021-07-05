LULAC calls on Biden to take action in stopping National Guard troops to border

The League of United Latin American Citizens, or LULAC, is urging President Joe Biden to take executive action in stopping Gov. Greg Abbott and others from sending National Guard troops to the border.

The organization sent a letter to the president on July 4 asking him to enact executive federal authority to address the surge of migrants crossing the border illegally.

So far, governors from several states—including Arizona, Florida and South Dakota—are pledging to support Abbott in his border security operation.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is already taking action by sending 50 National Guard troops to the border with the help of private funding.

The president of LULAC describes that situation as unwarranted.

"Using National Guard troops from South Dakota being paid by a private billionaire, is pay-to-play with National Guard troops is illegal, unconstitutional," said LULAC President Domingo Garcia. "And it sets a very bad precedent that any individual can hire out National guard troops from any state for whatever purpose they want.”

In a new release from South Dakota state officials, Gov. Noem said “the border is a national security crisis that requires the kind of sustained response only the National Guard can provide.”

It’s unclear if the troops will be sent to the Rio Grande Valley, but deployment will last between 30 and 60 days.