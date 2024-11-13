LUPE to host session to help Valley DACA recipients apply for health insurance

DACA recipients are now eligible to apply for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act; the deadline to apply is January 15.

Rio Grande Valley non-profit organization, LUPE, says this is good news for the more than 90,000 DACA recipients who live in Texas.

RELATED STORY: Texas’ 90,000 DACA recipients can sign up for Affordable Care Act coverage — for now

"Before, these DACA recipients had very little access to health coverage," LUPE Health Organizer Kayala Montano said. "People will now be able to take care of themselves, prevent diseases, take care of diseases they have, it's a big win for DACA recipients."

LUPE will host an information session on Thursday at 11 a.m on their Facebook page.

They're also planning an in-person session on November 20 at their Alton office, located at 208 Alton Boulevard, Ste. B.