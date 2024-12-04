LUPE urging community to sign petition against proposed mass deportation facilities in Starr County

A civil rights group based in the Rio Grande Valley is asking the community to stand up against an offer to build mass deportation facilities in Starr County.

In November, Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham announced the state is offering Starr County land to the incoming Trump administration for mass deportation facilities.

La Union de Pueblo Entero is circulating pre-written letters to Buckingham against the offer, calling it “fearmongering,” and “racist.”

“This area is in desperate need of more infrastructure, better healthcare, better wages for employees, but yet the state has not invested in that,” LUPE Director of Organizing Joaquin Garcia said. “They keep investing in militarization, and this is very unfortunate for our communities here in South Texas.”

LUPE said they plan to challenge mass deportation and family separation in the upcoming legislative session.

A link to the petition can be found here.