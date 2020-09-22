Lyles scheduled to start for Texas against Arizona

By The

Associated Press



Texas Rangers (19-35, fifth in the AL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (20-34, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Texas: Jordan Lyles (1-5, 7.07 ERA) Arizona: Caleb Smith (0-0, 4.50 ERA)

LINE: Diamondbacks favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona and Texas will square off on Tuesday.

The Diamondbacks are 11-13 in home games. Arizona has a collective on-base percentage of .301, led by Kole Calhoun with a mark of .348.

The Rangers are 6-22 on the road. Texas ranks last in the American League in hitting with a .214 batting average. Isiah Kiner-Falefa leads the team with an average of .295.

TOP PERFORMERS: Calhoun leads the Diamondbacks with 15 home runs and is batting .233.

Joey Gallo leads the Rangers with 10 home runs home runs and is slugging .408.

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Corbin Martin: (elbow), Merrill Kelly: (right shoulder), Silvino Bracho: (elbow), Jeremy Beasley: (right shoulder), Josh Rojas: (back), Ketel Marte: (wrist).

Rangers: Edinson Volquez: (oblique), Joely Rodriguez: (left hamstring), Joe Palumbo: (ulcer), Jose Leclerc: (right shoulder), Corey Kluber: (right shoulder), Brock Burke: (shoulder), Danny Santana: (elbow), Shin-Soo Choo: (right hand), Ronald Guzman: (right hamstring), Elvis Andrus: (back), Jose Trevino: (left wrist).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.