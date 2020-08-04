Lynn expected to start for Texas against Oakland
By The
Associated Press
Texas Rangers (3-5, third in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (6-4, first in the AL West)
Oakland, California; Tuesday, 9:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Lance Lynn (1-0, .00 ERA, .75 WHIP, 17 strikeouts) Athletics: Jesus Luzardo (0-0, 1.35 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 7 strikeouts)
LINE: Athletics favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers visit the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday.
The Athletics finished 44-32 against AL West Division opponents in 2019. Oakland averaged 8.5 hits per game last year while batting .249 as a team.
The Rangers finished 33-43 against AL West Division opponents in 2019. Texas hit 223 total home runs with 543 total extra base hits last season.
The teams meet for the first time this season.
INJURIES: Athletics: A.J. Puk: (shoulder).
Rangers: Joely Rodriguez: (strained lat), Rafael Montero: (elbow), Jose Leclerc: (right shoulder), Corey Kluber: (right shoulder), Brock Burke: (shoulder), Danny Santana: (forearm).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
