Made in the 956: Ancestral Craft Spirits

In Roma, you'll find the distillery Ancestral Craft Spirits on the banks of Rio Grande.

“Being in a city that we are a border town with Mexico, we will always have that connection between Mexico and the U.S.,” Ancestral Craft Spirits co-founder Leonardo Sanchez said.

Sanchez and his business partner — Eduardo Ocamo Ramirez — had an idea to bring a unique distillery to Texas, and decided on Roma.

“When we got here, we got in love with the place, and it was the last piece of the puzzle for us,” Sanchez said, adding that the Valley has the perfect weather to grow agave plants.

“They love the heat, they love the sun, they don't need much water, but they don't like the cold,” Sanchez said.

The distillery sells a spirit that differs from tequila and whiskey, and has a unique flavor, but is still agave.

Sanchez wants to turn the distillery into a full agave tasting experience.

“We have to make it a destination, as a place we are already doing experiences,” Sanchez said. “People come here to have a tasting of what we do."

Sanchez said Roma can be the next Fredericksburg or Tequila Jalisco. They build an agave farm in Fronton about 10 minutes away from their business.

The distillery also has a bar that is open Thursday through Saturday.

Sanchez and his business partner are thankful for the city of Roma, and hopes the agave business continues to grow.

Ancestral Craft Spirits is Made in the 956.