Made in the 956: Angel Quintanilla helping bring joy to pediatric patients

The holidays are a time for all to enjoy time with family and loved ones, but for kids in the hospital, they may not feel that holiday spirit.

One Rio Grande Valley man is helping spread holiday cheer and paying it forward with kindness.

"You never know what a simple act of kindness can do, really," Angel Quintanilla said.

Quintanilla has cerebral palsy and spent many days of his childhood in the hospital.

"Perspective is everything, so as long as you have a good mindset, you know things can turn around, and you're not the only one that goes through things like this, and sometimes you're one of the lucky ones," Quintanilla said.

For 20 years, Quintanilla has been spreading cheer for kids at South Texas Health System Children's in Edinburg and for pediatric patients across the Valley.

Quintanilla says the smiles he sees helps him continue his work.

"It feels absolutely wonderful, and it's beautiful because I'm reminded every year of how much it's needed," Quintanilla said.

Over the years, Quintanilla has collected thousands of toys for children, giving them a little bit of hope as they spend their time in the hospital.

"At first, you walk into the room, and they might be a little glum at first, but then they see that toy or even if they just see you, the kindness in your soul cause the kids feel it, they just lighten up, and they're just so happy," Quintanilla said.

Quintanilla says he hopes to continue doing this for another 20 years and beyond, and says kindness is a domino effect.

"Even when these kids grow up, they will always remember that moment, you know," Quintanilla said. "Children, when they tell me they remember when I came into their hospital room, and they greet me, and they tell me I still remember you and I want to help you this year."

As the years passed, the toy collection grew and now includes an annual Zumbathon where you can dance and donate toys at the same time.

His continued dedication to help ensure children have a smile on their face every Christmas is why Angel Quintanillia is made in the 956.