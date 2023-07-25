Made in the 956: Camille Playhouse in Brownsville celebrates 60th ‘Diamond Jubilee’ season

The Covid-19 pandemic changed forced businesses to close their doors, some of which remain closed.

“So actually, right in March 2020 we were preparing to do a production here of ‘Pittman,’ and I was part of the cast,” Camille Playhouse Board Director David Salinas recalled. “So we were all in rehearsal and information started coming in about two cases in McAllen… and then everything really hit, and we had to cancel the production. It was hard to stop doing all of that."

The Camille Playhouse in Brownsville ended up closing.

“One of the main things we found out when the pandemic hit was that a lot of theaters like this were closing… it was the end of them, but we didn't want that for this theater,” Salinas said. “This theater, this community, needs this theater.”

The Camille Playhouse began having virtual performances.

“There's a saying in theater that the lights can never not all go out. Once that happens, then the building's done,” Salinas said. “So we always thought, this is us keeping the lights on."

According to Salinas, the playhouse did a series of cabaret shows called “Cabaret from the living room” while the building remained closed. And thanks to community support, the Camille Playhouse go to reopen after following guidelines laid out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“And that's how we remained in existence,” Salinas said. “We closed our doors, yes, to the public, but we were still open virtually to the community. And I think because of that experience, we just grew stronger."

The Camille Playhouse grew so strong that they’re now kicking off their 60th Diamond Jubilee season with a performance that highlights the last six decades with music from songs that have been performed onstage.

“In between each section, or the decades, I will be talking about the history of the Camille family, the history of the organization, the history of Brownsville, famous people who have performed here or have directed here, and the evolution of the organization, “Salinas said. “As much as we want to entertain people, we also want to enlighten them and teach them about what we're doing here and educate the community about what we can provide and what we've done so far."

More information can be found on the Camille Playhouse’s website.

The Camille Playhouse, entertaining, and Made in the 956.