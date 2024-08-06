Made in the 956: Golden Ice Cream in McAllen

For those with special needs or disabilities, feeling included at school or work is important.

When it comes to getting a job, many employers may think twice about hiring those with special needs, but that's not the case for one ice cream shop in McAllen.

"I think the [Rio Grande] Valley was ready for something like this. We're not the only [one], but I think we need to see more," owner of the Golden Ice Cream, Sonia Marroquin said.

Golden Ice Cream is scooping up more than just a sweet treat, the ice cream shop wants to hire those with special needs and promote inclusion.

"For me, when we talk about, diversity and inclusion, sometimes people with special needs are not included in that," Marroquin said.

Marroquin is an occupational therapist and has worked with special needs patients most of her life. She saw exactly the kind of potential they can achieve.

"I've been a therapist for over 20 years, working with kids with special needs. So now I get the opportunity to work with kids or adults with special needs, and I'm being taught," Marroquin said.

Marroquin came up with the idea of an inclusive ice cream shop concept.

"Years ago, I had a girlfriend of mine pique my interest about investing into a company doing a similar concept up north," Marroquin said.

Unfortunately, the idea fell through, but Marroquin sat on the idea for years and that's how Golden Ice Cream finally came to be.

Now you may ask yourself where did the name came from?

The golden rule, "do unto others as you would have them do unto you."

"One in four of my employee's does have a disability, and so I think that's really important, that's when you have true inclusion in a workforce," Marroquin said.

The essence of this shop is to make sure customers have a great experience, but also know what real inclusion looks like.

"The dream for me is to have multiple, to show everyone that it is a viable business model," Marroquin said.

All the ice cream is handcrafted to perfection, but this shop is much sweeter than it's ice cream.

"Thank you to the community for providing the support that they have, for welcoming my team with open arms, for receiving Golden Ice Cream with golden arms, I think it's been amazing," Marroquin said.

The ice cream shop's ability to show the Valley that inclusion is important is why Golden Ice Cream is made in the 956.