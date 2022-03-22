Made in the 956: Harlingen native serves healthy sweet treats at Keto Mini Donuts

A donut shop in the Valley is helping people live a healthier lifestyle.

What started as a personal journey to get healthy led to Sophia Rodriguez serving residents around the Valley — and even around the country.

WATCH: Click here for more Made in the 956 stories.

On this week's Made in the 956, Channel 5 News Anchor Trey Serna introduces you to Keto Mini Donuts in Harlingen.

Watch the video above for the full story.