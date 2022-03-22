x

Made in the 956: Harlingen native serves healthy sweet treats at Keto Mini Donuts

3 hours 42 minutes 42 seconds ago Tuesday, March 22 2022 Mar 22, 2022 March 22, 2022 9:31 AM March 22, 2022 in News - Made in the 956
By: Trey Serna

A donut shop in the Valley is helping people live a healthier lifestyle.

What started as a personal journey to get healthy led to Sophia Rodriguez serving residents around the Valley and even around the country.

WATCH: Click here for more Made in the 956 stories. 

On this week's Made in the 956, Channel 5 News Anchor Trey Serna introduces you to Keto Mini Donuts in Harlingen.

Watch the video above for the full story. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days