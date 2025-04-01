Made in the 956: Tavo Rayo

Up-and-coming music artist Octavio Gonzalez, known artistically as Tavo Rayo, is proving artists in the Rio Grande Valley have something to show.

Rayo, a Peñitas native, is using his music to showcase the talent found in the Valley, while showing he is more than just a reggaeton artist.

“The love for music started when I was a young kid with my mother taking me to school, listening to Los Tucanes de Tijuana, Los Tigres del Norte,” Rayo said.

That's where his curiosity of different genres in music began.

Rayo says it's important to represent the Valley in his music.

“Nuestro slang, the way we speak and stuff like that, I like to incorporate that in my songs, we'll say little things here and there, that only we know cause we're from the Valley," Rayo said.

Rayo's rise to fame started with his song, "La Bicicleta" in 2017.

“That got signed to a record label in Los Angeles by DJ Sak Noel which was a big DJ,” Rayo said. “He signed the song, and it started getting played on the radio one month when it was released."

That's when he realized his passion was becoming a career. He started getting messages from different artists

Now Tavo Rayo has a song out with popular Mexican group 3BallMTY. Tavo Rayo will play at two sold out shows with 3BallMTY in McAllen in June.

This collab with 3BallMTY is special to him because it was his one of his mother's last wishes before she died four years ago, Rayo said.

Rayo said he hopes his success on the music charts continues to rise, and all he wants to do is make the Valley proud.

Tavo Rayo is Made in 956.

