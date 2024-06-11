Made in the 956: The art of Drag with Luna Karr

Thanks to popular shows like RuPaul's Drag Race, over the past few years, drag performances have really taken off and just in time for Pride month.

A Rio Grande Valley drag performer stopped by to explain more about the art of drag.

Luna Karr is this week's made in the 956.

Luna Cisneros is known around the Valley and beyond as Luna Karr.

"So I was in the military, and I was watching a lot of Ru Paul's Drag Race, and I was like, 'oh I want to try this, this is fun.' So once I came back to my hometown, I started dabbling in it and just having fun, trying to look for a scene," Luna said.

She found that scene at a club in Brownsville years ago and hasn't looked back.

"Let's just go have fun at the club with a little blonde, Christina wig, a little red lip and some thick Amy Winehouse liner," Luna said.

It's a scene that's been steadily growing across the country and right here in the Valley.

"Eventually, I feel like people just started to believe in themselves and wanting to be out there expressing their own artistic self, that we just came out," Luna said.

And with pride month in full swing, Luna Karr, has this message for everyone watching.

"Honestly do things for yourself. Sometimes we often want to fit in as humans, so we want to make sure that we do things that make us happy and that we found those people who are there for us and who enjoy seeing us happy, so I encourage folks to be true to themselves," Luna said. "I know that sounds like a very cliché saying, but once you start loving who you are and understanding who are you as a person, everything else just gets easier. It's never too late to find yourself. It's never too late to come out, and it's never too late to keep on pushing, because I know the world is very, very hard, but it feels better when you have friends, when you have community, when you've found your tribe."

Luna Karr, Made in the 956.