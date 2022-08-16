Made in the 956: Valley crossfitter with rare genetics disease shows resilience

A Valley cross-fit coach was born with a rare genetic disease that impacts her leg, but that is not stopping her from making strides in the world of cross-fit.

Morgan Ramos is a cross-fit coach in San Benito, and at a first glance, you wouldn't be able to tell that she was born with a genetic rare disease.

This disease also dramatically increases Ramos's chance of getting cancer by the time she's 30.

"I like to joke that I am a really bad X-men," Ramos said. "That I didn't make the movie."

Her disease is not stopping her emotionally or physically.

"I was actually an active first responder," Ramos said. "I used to an EMS and everything and I started to have physical pain from it. I was training in CrossFit and lost a bunch of weight, but then I was like wait my legs really hurt because I always thought it was just like a birthmark, I didn't know how intense it really was."

The doctors then told Ramos how intense it was and that she needed to start treating it.

"And well I was like well I don't want to lose CrossFit," Ramos said. "I don't want to lose my fitness. So what can I do to still be kinda in the fight of life, and that's how I got into adaptive fitness, so I could still go through the motions, while managing my disease."

Now Ramos's specialized adaptive and inclusive fitness training is taking her far.

"So I actually qualified for the WheelWod," Ramos said. "It's an international adaptive CrossFit Games."

Ramos will be competing this December.

"And now for Carolina, I'm going in December, and I'm actually going to be the first disabled athlete to do it from it from Texas, I believe, so," Ramos said.

Through all the ups and downs, the cross-fit coach just wants to continue inspiring others.

"I think my coaching approach is, I'm very humble about it because I feel like I've been the athlete that didn't come, I've been the athlete that's struggling, I've been the overweight athlete, and now I'm the disabled athlete, so I'm able to approach anyone who comes in and I think that's the inclusivity of CrossFit too," Ramos said.

Morgan Ramos, Made in the 956.