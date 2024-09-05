Man accused of engaging in sex crime with a minor arrested at Donna port of entry
A man was arrested at the Donna Port of Entry on an outstanding warrant out of San Juan for an alleged sex-related offense involving a minor.
According to a news release, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers made the arrest on Sept. 3 at the Donna International Crossing.
The release said 64-year-old Miguel A. Gaytan, a U.S. citizen, was referred for a secondary inspection. Officers were able to verify his identity and discovered he had an outstanding felony arrest warrant for sex offense against a child-fondling issued by the San Juan Police Department.
Gaytan was turned over to the San Juan Police Department, the release added.
